10 Reichspfennig 1936 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,715,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
