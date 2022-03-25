10 Reichspfennig 1936 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) GENI (1)