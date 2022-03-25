Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1936 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,715,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction cgb.fr - April 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS63 GENI
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 G at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search