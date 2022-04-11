10 Reichspfennig 1936 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

