Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1936 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,889,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search