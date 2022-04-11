Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1936 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,889,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- Grün (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search