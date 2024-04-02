Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1936 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,441,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3731 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Stephen Album - April 12, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

