10 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,092,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 17, 2017.
