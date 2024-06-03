Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,092,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

