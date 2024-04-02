Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,527,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2417 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF63 ANACS
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search