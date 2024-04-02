Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,527,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2417 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF63 ANACS
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

