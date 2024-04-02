10 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2417 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (6) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (3) PF66 (1) PF63 (1) Service PCGS (4) ANACS (1) NGC (3)