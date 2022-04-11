Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,847,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search