Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1935 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,847,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 G at auction Heritage - May 21, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date May 21, 2015
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

