Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1935 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,944,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 F at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 F at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

