Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,966,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 ₽
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

