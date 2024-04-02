Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1935 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,966,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 ₽
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
