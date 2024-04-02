10 Reichspfennig 1935 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1207 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place April 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)