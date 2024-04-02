Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1935 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Holger Siee

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,960,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1207 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 40. Bidding took place April 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 D at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 D at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

