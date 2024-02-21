Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1934 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4266 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Heritage - October 20, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 F at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

