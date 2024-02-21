Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1934 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1934
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4266 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
