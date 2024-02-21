Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1934 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1934
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2467 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date September 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
