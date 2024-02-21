Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1934 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2467 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 540. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Frühwald - September 22, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date September 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 E at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

