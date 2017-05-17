Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1934 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1934 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1934 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,252,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1934 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1184 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 D at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1934 D at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

