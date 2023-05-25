10 Reichspfennig 1933 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) No grade (7)