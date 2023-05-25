Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1933 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,634,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR

