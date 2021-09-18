Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1933 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1933 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1933 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,046,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2415 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1933 G at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

