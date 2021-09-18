Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1933 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,046,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1933
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2415 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
