Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1933 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,349,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1933
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75558 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (1)
- Numis.be (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search