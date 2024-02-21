10 Reichspfennig 1933 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1933 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75558 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 160. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2)