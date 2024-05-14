10 Reichspfennig 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1810 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (5) AU (2) XF (4) VF (40) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) PF63 (1) Service NGC (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (8)

HIRSCH (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (19)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (2)