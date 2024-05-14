Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 137,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1810 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (19)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search