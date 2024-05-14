Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1932 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 137,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1810 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF63 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 G at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

