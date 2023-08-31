Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1932 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,806,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4264 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 30, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Heritage - September 12, 2010
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 F at auction Heritage - September 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search