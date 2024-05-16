Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1932 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,528,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5178 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Heritage - August 16, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

