Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1932 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,528,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5178 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
