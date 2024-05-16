10 Reichspfennig 1932 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5178 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

