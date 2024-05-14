Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Frühwald - September 16, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction cgb.fr - January 25, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Bertolami - December 5, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
