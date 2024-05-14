10 Reichspfennig 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (2) XF (13) VF (52) F (1) No grade (1)

