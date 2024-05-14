Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1931
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
