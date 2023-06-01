Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1931 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,482,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 F at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

