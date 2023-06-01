Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1931 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,482,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1931
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Möller (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
