10 Reichspfennig 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1)