Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 664,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1931
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
