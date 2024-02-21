Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 664,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction London Coins - December 6, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

