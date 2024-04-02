Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1931 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1931 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1931 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,661,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1931 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1931 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search