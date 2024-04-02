Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1931 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,661,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1931
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1931 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
