10 Reichspfennig 1930 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)