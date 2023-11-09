Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1930 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,637,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

