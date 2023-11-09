Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1930 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,637,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
