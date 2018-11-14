10 Reichspfennig 1930 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3361 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (1)