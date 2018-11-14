Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1930 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,542,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3361 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

