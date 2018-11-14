Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1930 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,542,000
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3361 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 13, 2018.
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
