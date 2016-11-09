10 Reichspfennig 1930 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1)