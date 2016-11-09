Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1930 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,006,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 F at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search