Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1930 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,090,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1632 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 E at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

