10 Reichspfennig 1930 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,148,000
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
