10 Reichspfennig 1930 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)