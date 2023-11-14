Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1930 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,148,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 D at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

