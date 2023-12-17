Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1930 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,540,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5468 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
