Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1930 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1930 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,540,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1930 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5468 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1930 A at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

