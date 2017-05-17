10 Reichspfennig 1929 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1165 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition AU (2)