Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1929 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,729,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1929
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place February 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search