Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1929 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,729,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place February 7, 2012.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 G at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 G at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 G at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 G at auction Heritage - February 7, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2012
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 G at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 G at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price

******

Popular sections
