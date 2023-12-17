10 Reichspfennig 1929 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61185 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place February 7, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) PF64 (2) Service PCGS (2)