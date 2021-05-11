Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1929 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,740,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4260 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 F at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

