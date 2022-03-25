10 Reichspfennig 1929 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2412 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1)