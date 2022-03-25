Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1929 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,138,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2412 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 E at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 E at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search