10 Reichspfennig 1929 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,049,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1929
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
