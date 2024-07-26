10 Reichspfennig 1929 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)