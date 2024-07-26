Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1929 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,049,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 D at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 D at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 D at auction Karamitsos - March 7, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 7, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

