Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1929 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,712,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4101 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1929 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search