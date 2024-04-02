10 Reichspfennig 1929 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1929 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4101 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)