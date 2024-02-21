Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1928 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1928
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4208 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
