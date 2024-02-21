Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1928 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4208 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Schulman - April 11, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 G at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

