Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1928 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1928 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1928 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,308,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1599 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1928 A at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

