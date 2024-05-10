10 Reichspfennig 1928 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1928 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1599 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)