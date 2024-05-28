Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1926 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,481,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1926
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
