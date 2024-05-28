Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1926 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1926 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1926 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,481,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1926 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1568 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place July 25, 2017.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1926 G at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1926 G at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1926 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1926 G at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1926 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1926 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

