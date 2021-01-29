Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1925 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,755,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint
