Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1925 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,755,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

