10 Reichspfennig 1925 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2410 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)