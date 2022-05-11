Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1925 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,360,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2410 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Heritage - December 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 24, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 G at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

