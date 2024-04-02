Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,516,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
