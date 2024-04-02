10 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

