Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,516,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search