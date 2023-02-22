Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,700,000
  • Mintage PROOF 61

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70871 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

