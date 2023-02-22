10 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70871 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (1)