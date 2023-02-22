Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,700,000
- Mintage PROOF 61
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70871 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
