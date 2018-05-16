Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1925 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,853,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2435 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 PCGS
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

