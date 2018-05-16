Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,853,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2435 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
