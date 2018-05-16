10 Reichspfennig 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2435 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)