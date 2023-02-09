Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 102,319,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2408 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 ₽
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
