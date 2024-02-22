Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,993,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1437 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 J at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

