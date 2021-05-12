Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,363,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
