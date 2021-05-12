Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,363,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 G at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

