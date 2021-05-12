10 Reichspfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 831 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

