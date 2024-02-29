Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,185,000
- Mintage PROOF 166
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
