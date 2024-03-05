Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
