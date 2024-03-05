Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,883,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2018
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

