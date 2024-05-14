Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Felzmann - June 25, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Search