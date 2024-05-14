Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Rentenpfennig 1929 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1929
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Künker (16)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search