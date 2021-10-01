Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 17,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7271 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1736 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
