Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7271 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1736 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

