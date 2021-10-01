1 Rentenpfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1925 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7271 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

