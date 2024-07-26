1 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1635 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)