Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 17,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,024,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1635 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place July 24, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

